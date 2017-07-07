IndyCars return to the Iowa Speedway

Sports

The IndyCar Series caps off the second weekend of racing at the Iowa Speedway with Sunday’s running of the Iowa Corn 300. Scott Dixon is the series point leader and is coming off his first win of the season in the Kohler Grand Prix at Road America. (Click on the left side of the audio bar(s) to play)

There was also at early crash in the Indy 500 that cost him points as well. The first 10 races of the series have featured eight different winners.

Action at the Iowa Speedway begins Saturday night with the running of the Iowa 150 as part of the ARCA Series.

(Learfield Sports/Radio Iowa)