Incident at IA State Pen at Ft. Madison, Saturday

News

Officials with the Iowa Dept. of Corrections report the Iowa State Penitentiary in Ft. Madison was placed on restricted movement Saturday, after an incident involving multiple offenders on the yard. Staff responded swiftly and gained immediate control of the situation. While responding to the incident there were no noted injuries to staff.

Only minor injuries to offenders were reported, and no weapons were known to be involved. Authorities said the visiting room will be closed until further notice. The incident remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.