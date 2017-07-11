IHSBCA Final Baseball Rankings for Class 3A and 4A
July 11th, 2017 by Chris Parks
The final rankings for Class 3A and 4A baseball were released by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association on Monday. Class 1A and 2A Rankings were final last week.
Class 3A
- Harlan
- Assumption, Davenport
- Vinton-Shellsburg
- Saydel
- Marion
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Gilbert
- Bishop Heelan Catholic
- Knoxville
- North Polk
Class 4A
- Johnston
- Dowling Catholic
- Iowa City West
- Iowa City High
- Cedar Rapids Prairie
- Waukee
- SE Polk
- Ankeny Centennial
- Indianola
- Mason City