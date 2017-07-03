IHSBCA baseball rankings released 7/3/2107
July 3rd, 2017 by Chris Parks
The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association has released their latest rankings on Monday. For Classes 1A and 2A these are the final rankings before postseason play begins. There will be one final set of rankings for Classes 3A and 4A next week.
Class 1A
- North Linn 33-2
- Newman Catholic 23-3
- Martensdale-St. Marys 32-3
- Akron-Westfield 24-2
- Exira/EHK 19-1
- Lisbon 25-5
- Don Bosco 24-4
- Ar-We-Va 15-1
- West Sioux 18-5
- St. Albert 21-10
Class 2A
- New Hampton 26-2
- Treynor 26-3
- Wilton 21-5
- Dike-New Hartford 24-3
- Woodward-Granger 26-3
- Cascade 23-6
- Beckman Catholic 21-11
- Van Meter 24-3
- Iowa City Regina 21-7
- Forest City 23-3
Class 3A
- Davenport Assumption 30-3
- Harlan 24-2
- Vinton-Shellsburg 27-3
- Saydel 24-4
- Marion 24-7
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-7
- Gilbert 21-7
- Bishop Heelan 23-11
- Knoxville 23-6
- Decorah 18-5
Class 4A
- Johnston 26-3
- Dowling Catholic 27-4
- Iowa City West 25-7
- Southeast Polk 22-10
- Ankeny Centennial 21-11
- Iowa City High 24-10
- Indianola 26-6
- Epworth Western Dubuque 26-4
- Cedar Rapids Prairie 20-11
- Urbandale 21-12