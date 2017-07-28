IGCA releases All-State Softball selections
July 28th, 2017 by Jim Field
The Iowa Girls Coaches Association released their All-State Softball Selections for the 2017 season early Friday. Local selections are listed below and you can follow the links to see the full statewide teams.
2017 Softball All State teams: –1A | 2A | 3A | 4A | 5A
Class 1A
First Team
- Jade Hays, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard
- Sophia Peppers, JR, Exira/EHK
- Madison Whitver, SR, Glidden-Ralston
Second Team
- Mandy Meseck, SR, Charter Oak-Ute
- Maryn Phillips, SR, Sidney
- Maggie Rasmussen, SR, Exira/EHK
- Talia Schon, FR, Glidden-Ralston
Third Team
- Holly Handlos, SR, Glidden-Ralston
- Caroline McAlexander, SO, Mount Ayr
- Cheyanne Rife, SO, West Harrison
- Rachel Riker, SR, CAM
Honorable Mention
- Audubon: Kaitlin Schultes
- Bedford: Makinna Russell
- Boyer Valley: Grace Reineke, Brittany Shumate
- East Mills: Zena Courtier, Emmy Duysen
- Essex: Daiton Martin, Jescenia Mosley, Kelsi Leininger
- Exira/EHK: Kealey Nelson, Rachel Walker
- Fremont-Mills: Clara Schaaf
- Lenox: Shantelle Brown, Makinna Fitzgerald
- Mount Ayr: Macy Larsen
- Riverside: Allison Reicks
- Sidney: Camryn McClintock, Olivia Larsen
- Stanton: Chelsea Weis, Ally Focht
- Woodbine: Cheyenne Watkins
Class 2A
First Team
- Kylan Straight, JR, Logan-Magnolia
Second Team
- Madelyn Deitchler, JR, Treynor
- Peyton Gross, JR, IKM-Manning
- Sydni Huisman, SO, Treynor
- Jenna Peschel, SR, Logan-Magnolia
Third Team
- Abbie Carlson, JR, Logan-Magnolia
- Paige McElfish, SR, Nodaway Valley
- Payton Sporrer, JR, IKM-Manning
- Megan Wilson, JR, Logan-Magnolia
Honorable Mention
- AHSTW: Katie Anzalone
- IKM-Manning: Paige Gaskill, Taylor Croghan
- Logan-Magnolia: Kenzie Cunard, Dani Gochenour
- Missouri Valley: Paige Livermore, Hannah Collins
- Treynor: Kaylee Finnegan, McKenna Waffle
- Tri-Center: Jill Manhart
- Underwood: Lauren Shapcott, Emma Bonnet
Class 3A
First Team
- Ally Anderson, JR, Atlantic
- Alexis Handel, JR, Atlantic
Second Team
- Baylee Newell, SO, Atlantic
Third Team
- Kamryn Buntrock, SO, Red Oak
- Kalee Peters, JR, Kuemper Catholic
- Kayla Venner, SO, Kuemper Catholic
Class 4A
Second Team
- Sarea Heilesen, SO, Denison-Schleswig
- Sara Ingoldsby, SR, Glenwood
- Josie Shudak, JR, Lewis Central
Third Team
- Ashtyn Miller, JR, Lewis Central
- Alex Mohr, SO, Denison-Schleswig
Class 5A
Third Team
- Teayanna Leytham, SR, Thomas Jefferson