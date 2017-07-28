IGCA releases All-State Softball selections

Sports

The Iowa Girls Coaches Association released their All-State Softball Selections for the 2017 season early Friday. Local selections are listed below and you can follow the links to see the full statewide teams.

2017 Softball All State teams: –1A | 2A | 3A | 4A | 5A

Class 1A

First Team

Jade Hays, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard

Sophia Peppers, JR, Exira/EHK

Madison Whitver, SR, Glidden-Ralston

Second Team

Mandy Meseck, SR, Charter Oak-Ute

Maryn Phillips, SR, Sidney

Maggie Rasmussen, SR, Exira/EHK

Talia Schon, FR, Glidden-Ralston

Third Team

Holly Handlos, SR, Glidden-Ralston

Caroline McAlexander, SO, Mount Ayr

Cheyanne Rife, SO, West Harrison

Rachel Riker, SR, CAM

Honorable Mention

Audubon: Kaitlin Schultes

Bedford: Makinna Russell

Boyer Valley: Grace Reineke, Brittany Shumate

East Mills: Zena Courtier, Emmy Duysen

Essex: Daiton Martin, Jescenia Mosley, Kelsi Leininger

Exira/EHK: Kealey Nelson, Rachel Walker

Fremont-Mills: Clara Schaaf

Lenox: Shantelle Brown, Makinna Fitzgerald

Mount Ayr: Macy Larsen

Riverside: Allison Reicks

Sidney: Camryn McClintock, Olivia Larsen

Stanton: Chelsea Weis, Ally Focht

Woodbine: Cheyenne Watkins

Class 2A

First Team

Kylan Straight, JR, Logan-Magnolia

Second Team

Madelyn Deitchler, JR, Treynor

Peyton Gross, JR, IKM-Manning

Sydni Huisman, SO, Treynor

Jenna Peschel, SR, Logan-Magnolia

Third Team

Abbie Carlson, JR, Logan-Magnolia

Paige McElfish, SR, Nodaway Valley

Payton Sporrer, JR, IKM-Manning

Megan Wilson, JR, Logan-Magnolia

Honorable Mention

AHSTW: Katie Anzalone

IKM-Manning: Paige Gaskill, Taylor Croghan

Logan-Magnolia: Kenzie Cunard, Dani Gochenour

Missouri Valley: Paige Livermore, Hannah Collins

Treynor: Kaylee Finnegan, McKenna Waffle

Tri-Center: Jill Manhart

Underwood: Lauren Shapcott, Emma Bonnet

Class 3A

First Team

Ally Anderson, JR, Atlantic

Alexis Handel, JR, Atlantic

Second Team

Baylee Newell, SO, Atlantic

Third Team

Kamryn Buntrock, SO, Red Oak

Kalee Peters, JR, Kuemper Catholic

Kayla Venner, SO, Kuemper Catholic

Class 4A

Second Team

Sarea Heilesen, SO, Denison-Schleswig

Sara Ingoldsby, SR, Glenwood

Josie Shudak, JR, Lewis Central

Third Team

Ashtyn Miller, JR, Lewis Central

Alex Mohr, SO, Denison-Schleswig

Class 5A

Third Team