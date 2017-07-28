IGCA releases All-State Softball selections

Sports

July 28th, 2017 by Jim Field

The Iowa Girls Coaches Association released their All-State Softball Selections for the 2017 season early Friday. Local selections are listed below and you can follow the links to see the full statewide teams.

2017 Softball All State teams: –1A | 2A | 3A | 4A | 5A

Class 1A

First Team

  • Jade Hays, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard
  • Sophia Peppers, JR, Exira/EHK
  • Madison Whitver, SR, Glidden-Ralston

Second Team

  • Mandy Meseck, SR, Charter Oak-Ute
  • Maryn Phillips, SR, Sidney
  • Maggie Rasmussen, SR, Exira/EHK
  • Talia Schon, FR, Glidden-Ralston

Third Team

  • Holly Handlos, SR, Glidden-Ralston
  • Caroline McAlexander, SO, Mount Ayr
  • Cheyanne Rife, SO, West Harrison
  • Rachel Riker, SR, CAM

Honorable Mention

  • Audubon: Kaitlin Schultes
  • Bedford: Makinna Russell
  • Boyer Valley: Grace Reineke, Brittany Shumate
  • East Mills: Zena Courtier, Emmy Duysen
  • Essex: Daiton Martin, Jescenia Mosley, Kelsi Leininger
  • Exira/EHK: Kealey Nelson, Rachel Walker
  • Fremont-Mills: Clara Schaaf
  • Lenox: Shantelle Brown, Makinna Fitzgerald
  • Mount Ayr: Macy Larsen
  • Riverside: Allison Reicks
  • Sidney: Camryn McClintock, Olivia Larsen
  • Stanton: Chelsea Weis, Ally Focht
  • Woodbine: Cheyenne Watkins

Class 2A

First Team

  • Kylan Straight, JR, Logan-Magnolia

Second Team

  • Madelyn Deitchler, JR, Treynor
  • Peyton Gross, JR, IKM-Manning
  • Sydni Huisman, SO, Treynor
  • Jenna Peschel, SR, Logan-Magnolia

Third Team

  • Abbie Carlson, JR, Logan-Magnolia
  • Paige McElfish, SR, Nodaway Valley
  • Payton Sporrer, JR, IKM-Manning
  • Megan Wilson, JR, Logan-Magnolia

Honorable Mention

  • AHSTW: Katie Anzalone
  • IKM-Manning: Paige Gaskill, Taylor Croghan
  • Logan-Magnolia: Kenzie Cunard, Dani Gochenour
  • Missouri Valley: Paige Livermore, Hannah Collins
  • Treynor: Kaylee Finnegan, McKenna Waffle
  • Tri-Center: Jill Manhart
  • Underwood: Lauren Shapcott, Emma Bonnet

Class 3A

First Team

  • Ally Anderson, JR, Atlantic
  • Alexis Handel, JR, Atlantic

Second Team

  • Baylee Newell, SO, Atlantic

Third Team

  • Kamryn Buntrock, SO, Red Oak
  • Kalee Peters, JR, Kuemper Catholic
  • Kayla Venner, SO, Kuemper Catholic

Class 4A

Second Team

  • Sarea Heilesen, SO, Denison-Schleswig
  • Sara Ingoldsby, SR, Glenwood
  • Josie Shudak, JR, Lewis Central

Third Team

  • Ashtyn Miller, JR, Lewis Central
  • Alex Mohr, SO, Denison-Schleswig

Class 5A

Third Team

  • Teayanna Leytham, SR, Thomas Jefferson