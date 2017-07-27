IDPH Promotes New Concussion Management Guidelines

News, Sports

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), in partnership with the Iowa Department of Education, is rolling out Concussion Management Guidelines for Iowa Schools. The guidelines expand recommendations currently available through a community-based model for concussion management called REAP. REAP stands for Remove/Reduce, Educate, Adjust/Accommodate and Pace.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates as many as 3.8 million sports and recreation-related concussions occur in the U.S. each year; however, when concussions are properly recognized and managed within the first few weeks after injury, most individuals recover without lingering symptoms.

The guidelines bring health care providers, school nurses, coaches, teachers and parents together to work as a team to manage a concussion. In the past, concussion was often viewed only through the lens of participation in school sports. The guidelines recognize that concussion can affect a student in the classroom and at home and all parts of a student’s life should be taken into consideration and addressed by the student’s concussion management team.

Governor Reynolds will sign a proclamation regarding concussion awareness Thursday, August 3. To learn more about Iowa’s concussion management guidelines, REAP and brain injuries, including concussions, visit https://www.idph.iowa.gov/brain-injuries.