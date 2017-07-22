Historic Iowa hotel to be converted into Marriot

News

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A developer plans to spend $56 million to convert two historic buildings in downtown Sioux City into a nearly 150-room hotel that also includes luxury apartments, bars and restaurants.

The Sioux City Journal reports that St. Louis-based developer Restoration St. Louis plans to turn the former Warrior Hotel and Davidson building into a Marriot brand hotel. Sioux City developer Lew Weinberg’s investment company owns the two structures. Weinberg spokesman Roger Caudron says construction is expected to begin in early 2018 and should be completed for the summer of 2019.

Caudron says building officials are still negotiating with city leaders and a final-plan redevelopment is anticipated within the next few weeks. The two buildings are featured on the National Register of Historic Places.