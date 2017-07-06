High School Softball Regional scores from 7/5/17
July 6th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Regional Softball play continued around the state Wednesday, after the opening games were played on Monday.
Class 1A Region 1
West Monona 8, Kingsley-Pierson 3
Remsen, St. Mary’s 15, Woodbine 4
Westwood 17, Boyer Valley 5
Sidney 15, East Mills 5
Class 1A Region 3
Exira-EHK 8,. Audubon 4
Ft. Dodge St. Edmond 8, Newell-Fonda 6
Lynville-Sully 6, Colo-Nesco 2
Montezuma 2, North Mahaska 1
Class 1A Region 8
Murray 15, Bedford 1
Grand View Christian 16, Riverside 5
Mount Ayr 4, Lenox 1
Colfax-Mingo 11, Griswold 1
Class 2A Region 7
Des Moines Christian 8, Pleasantville 6
CMB 6, Woodward-Granger 2
Logan-Magnolia 12, Maple Valley Anthon-Oto 0
Missouri Valley 6, IKM-Manning 3
Class 2A Region 8
I-35 15, Nodaway Valley 0
Van Meter 7, Earlham 6
Treynor 6, AHSTW 4
Underwood 12, Tri-Center 10
Class 3A Region 3
Humboldt 6, Gilbert 1
Roland-Story 9, South Hardin 1
Cherokee 3, Greene County 1
Southeast Valley 1, Greene County 1
Class 3A Region 8
Atlantic 12, Clarinda 0 (Atlantic takes on Red Oak 7-p.m Friday, at home)
Red Oak 9, Shenandoah 5
West Marshall 9, Creston 0
North Polk 7, Saydel 4