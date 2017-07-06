High School Softball Regional scores from 7/5/17

Sports

Regional Softball play continued around the state Wednesday, after the opening games were played on Monday.

Class 1A Region 1

West Monona 8, Kingsley-Pierson 3

Remsen, St. Mary’s 15, Woodbine 4

Westwood 17, Boyer Valley 5

Sidney 15, East Mills 5

Class 1A Region 3

Exira-EHK 8,. Audubon 4

Ft. Dodge St. Edmond 8, Newell-Fonda 6

Lynville-Sully 6, Colo-Nesco 2

Montezuma 2, North Mahaska 1

Class 1A Region 8

Murray 15, Bedford 1

Grand View Christian 16, Riverside 5

Mount Ayr 4, Lenox 1

Colfax-Mingo 11, Griswold 1

Class 2A Region 7

Des Moines Christian 8, Pleasantville 6

CMB 6, Woodward-Granger 2

Logan-Magnolia 12, Maple Valley Anthon-Oto 0

Missouri Valley 6, IKM-Manning 3

Class 2A Region 8

I-35 15, Nodaway Valley 0

Van Meter 7, Earlham 6

Treynor 6, AHSTW 4

Underwood 12, Tri-Center 10

Class 3A Region 3

Humboldt 6, Gilbert 1

Roland-Story 9, South Hardin 1

Cherokee 3, Greene County 1

Southeast Valley 1, Greene County 1

Class 3A Region 8

Atlantic 12, Clarinda 0 (Atlantic takes on Red Oak 7-p.m Friday, at home)

Red Oak 9, Shenandoah 5

West Marshall 9, Creston 0

North Polk 7, Saydel 4