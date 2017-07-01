High School Baseball Scoreboard Friday (6/30/2017)

Sports

Atlantic 4, Shenandaoh 2 (Suspended in bottom of 4th, finish rescheduled for 2:0opm Monday, July 3rd)

Ar-We-Va, Westside 2, EHK-Exira 1

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 3, Woodbine 1

Carlisle 16, Carroll 2

Carlisle 6, Carroll 1

Clarinda 10, Essex 0

Creston 4, Treynor 1

Lenox 3, Central Decatur, Leon 1 (8 innings)

Martensdale-St. Marys 5, Mount Ayr 1

Pleasantville 14, Nodaway Valley 4 (6 innings )

Southeast Warren 15, Bedford 0

Southwest Valley 9, Wayne 3

West Harrison, Mondamin 14, Westwood, Sloan 2

Western Iowa Conference Tournament

Consolation: Underwood 10, AHSTW 0

Championship: Tri-Center vs. Treynor PPD