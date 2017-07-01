High School Baseball Scoreboard Friday (6/30/2017)
July 1st, 2017 by Chris Parks
Atlantic 4, Shenandaoh 2 (Suspended in bottom of 4th, finish rescheduled for 2:0opm Monday, July 3rd)
Ar-We-Va, Westside 2, EHK-Exira 1
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 3, Woodbine 1
Carlisle 16, Carroll 2
Carlisle 6, Carroll 1
Clarinda 10, Essex 0
Creston 4, Treynor 1
Lenox 3, Central Decatur, Leon 1 (8 innings)
Martensdale-St. Marys 5, Mount Ayr 1
Pleasantville 14, Nodaway Valley 4 (6 innings )
Southeast Warren 15, Bedford 0
Southwest Valley 9, Wayne 3
West Harrison, Mondamin 14, Westwood, Sloan 2
Western Iowa Conference Tournament
Consolation: Underwood 10, AHSTW 0
Championship: Tri-Center vs. Treynor PPD