Hensley shines on the mound as CAM beats Nodaway Valley 6-0

Sports

Junior Thomas Hensley shined on the mound for the CAM Cougars on Thursday night leading them to a 6-0 win over the Nodaway Valley Wolverines. Hensley struck out 11 on his way to a one-hit shutout.

The bats warmed up early for the Cougars as well as they scored three runs on two hits in the second inning. Nick Holste, Kolby Nelsen, and Ben Tibken all crossed the plate with the help of two errors from Nodaway Valley in the inning as well.

The Cougars tacked on two more runs in the 3rd with Mitchell Williamson and DeShawn Carr getting hits and the Wolverines committing two more errors. Williamson drove in Hensley on a base hit in the 4th to complete the scoring.

Corbin Bond took the loss for Nodaway Valley allowing 6 runs on 6 hits through 4 innings pitched. The Wolverines end their season 8-17.

CAM improved to 20-7 and moves on to the District 13 Final on Saturday night at home against Lenox. The Tigers beat Earlham 3-2 in the first game of the night in Anita. We’ll have that match-up for you Saturday on KJAN with a 6:50pm Pregame and 7:00pm first pitch.