HENRY LEE FUGATE, 57, of Atlantic (Svcs. 07/15/2017)

Obituaries

HENRY LEE FUGATE, 57, of Atlantic died Monday, July 3rd at Atlantic Specialty Care. A gathering of family and friends for HENRY FUGATE will be held Saturday, July 15th at 11:00am at Sunnyside Park Camblin Addition in Atlantic. Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic has the arrangements.

Burial will be at a later date as cremation has taken place.

HENRY LEE FUGATE is survived by:

Daughters: Christine Fugate. Jennifer Vaughan.

Son: Henry Fugate Jr.