Heat Warning and Advisory updates for Saturday, 7/22/17

Weather

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING CONTINUES UNTIL 8-P.M. SATURDAY, for

Adair-Adams-Audubon-Cass-Dallas-Fremont-Guthrie-Madison-Montgomery-Page-Ringgold-Taylor and Union Counties.

Saturday afternoon, temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s and apparent temperatures will be in the 100 to 110 degree range.

* IMPACTS…Prolonged exposure to heat and humidity may lead to heat-related illness if precautions are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

A HEAT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7-P.M. SATURDAY for: Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-and Mills Counties.

Heat indices are expected to be in the 100 to 105 degree range through the afternoon, Saturday. A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible.