Heat Advisory for parts of southwest IA today (Wed.)

Weather

AREA COUNTIES: Dallas-Adair-Madison-Adams-Union-Taylor-Ringgold-The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Heat Advisory, which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening. The Advisory is in effect until 8-p.m. for Fremont and Page Counties.

* TEMPERATURE…High temperatures in the low 90s with dewpoints in the low to mid 70s will yield heat index values around 105 degrees this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Prolonged exposure to heat and humidity may lead to heat-related illness if precautions are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned

room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9 1 1.