Heat Advisory 1-p.m. today (Tue.) until 7-p.m. for western IA counties

Weather

Area Counties: Harrison-Pottawattamie-Mills-Fremont..

The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Heat Advisory, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* TEMPERATURE…High temperatures this afternoon will reach into the lower to mid 90s. Afternoon heat indices should reach 103 to 108 degrees.

* IMPACTS… Outdoor workers are at risk for heat exhaustion or heat stroke this afternoon. Children and pets are at risk if left alone in unattended vehicles. Prolonged exposure to heat and humidity may lead to heat-related illness if precautions are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are

possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and

heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome

by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency so call 911.