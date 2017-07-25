Healthy Cass County series of information – Part 1

News

(Atlantic) Healthy Cass County is a community-focused network to promote the health and well-being of Cass County residents. Along with our larger coalition meeting, we have five steering committees that meet in smaller teams to accomplish goals aligned with our Community Health Improvement Plan. Our “Promoting Healthy Lifestyles” steering committee addresses a broad range of topics related to health. One of the plans of the Healthy Lifestyles committee is to implement three of the “Blue Zones Power 9 Strategies.”

These strategies have been researched throughout the world and have been shown to lead to longer, healthier, happier lives. That’s exactly what Healthy Cass County wants to see in our communities as well! Three of the strategies we are currently focused on are Move Naturally, Eat Wisely and Family First. With Atlantic Parks and Recreation represented on the Healthy Lifestyles committee, we are reminded of the endless opportunities we have to “Move Naturally” and put our “Family First” as we enjoy our beautiful outdoor spaces in Cass County, especially surrounding Atlantic.

· Beat the heat by swimming at Sunnyside Pool

· Take a walk with your family at Schildberg’s Recreation Area

· Go for a weekend bike ride on the T-Bone trail

· Let your dog run loose at the Buck Creek Dog Park

· Play a round of disc golf at Sunnyside, it’s one of the best courses in Iowa

· Enjoy the beautiful native prairie that surrounds you along the AMU Well Field Trails

· Cast a line at one of our many county lakes or Schildberg’s Recreation Area.

Don’t forget to join for these fun-filled activities brought to us by Atlantic Parks and Recreation:

· Sunnyside Pool Party on July 27th and August 2nd; Back to School Party date TBD in August

· Movie in the Park on August 11th at Kiddie Corral. Activities starting at 7:00pm with the movie beginning at 8:15pm

These are just a few ideas to help you “Move Naturally” and put your “Family First.” Watch for future articles promoting health and well-being from Healthy Cass County. As always, if you’d like to be part of Healthy Cass County, call 712-243-7552, for monthly meeting locations. All are welcome to attend!