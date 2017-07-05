Harlan woman arrested for assault on a peace officer & other charges

News

Police in Harlan, Sunday, arrested a woman for allegedly assaulting a peace officer, and other charges. 39-year old Kari Jean Elizabeth Nordby, of Harlan, was taken into custody for the assault charge, along with assault on a jailer, Public Intoxication/2nd offense, and disorderly conduct. Her arrest followed a report of an intoxicated female in the 1000 block of Chatburn Avenue.

Harlan Police say two other people were arrested over the past week, and two were cited for various offenses. 51-year old Timothy Evans, of Avoca, was arrested Sunday following a traffic stop in Harlan. Evans was charged with Driving While Revoked, and cited for having dark windows on his vehicle. And, 36-year old Chad Laverne Anderson, of Council Bluffs, was arrested June 30th, following a traffic stop. Anderson was charged with Driving While Suspended.

Two other people, 48-year old Clinton Joseph Scheffler, of Harlan, and 31-year old Terri Lynn Hallas, of Shelby, were cited June 28th and July 4th respectively, for Driving While Suspended.