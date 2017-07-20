Harlan P-D report (7/20): Man arrested for scuffle w/Police Officer

News

The Harlan Police Department reports a man from Morrison, IA, was arrested Sunday following a scuffle with a Peace Officer. 39-year old James R. McIntyre was taken into custody following the incident that took place in the Myrtue Memorial Hospital Emergency room. McIntyre was charged with assault on a peace officer and disorderly conduct.

On Tuesday (7/18), 24-year old Mitchel D. Cook, of Carter Lake, was arrested following a traffic stop at 12th & Chatburn in Harlan. Cook was cited for driving while barred and transported to the Shelby County Sheriff’s office.

And, on July 12th, 31-year old Megan E. Owen, of Harlan, was charged with Theft in the fifth degree after it was determined she had allegedly stolen pain meds from a locker at work.

Harlan Police said also, two, property damage accidents took place July 16th. No injuries were reported.