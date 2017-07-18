Harlan man arrested Sunday night on felony Stalking & other charges

News

An investigation into a 911 call from 947 Orange Road in Shelby County, late Sunday night, resulted in the arrest of a man on stalking and weapon charges. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports 40-year old James Lyle Behrens, of Harlan, was taken into custody at around 10-p.m. Sunday in the 400 Block of 12th Street, in Harlan.

Behrens faces a felony Stalking charge, along with Carrying Concealed Weapons and Interference with Official Acts charges. Behrens was transported to the Shelby County Jail, where he posted a $5,000 cash/surety bond and was released with a upcoming court date.