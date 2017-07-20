Persia man arrested on Drug charges

News

(Corrects to say he is from Persia, not Harlan) The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports 40-year old Ryan Nicholas Schwery, of Persia, was arrested July 19th on drug charges. Schwery faces a felony Possession of Controlled Substance/3rd offense charge. He was also charged with Possession of drug paraphernalia, Driving While Barred, and Prohibited Acts. Schwery posted at $5,000 bond or surety, and was released with a court date set for July 25th.