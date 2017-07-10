Hamburg man arrested on an assault charge, Saturday

News

Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope reports his Deputies were called to the Hamburg landing of the Nishnabota River, Saturday, for a report of a domestic disturbance. An investigation determined 39-year old Melvin Benny Jurey, of Hamburg, allegedly assaulted a family member while floating in a tube on the river between Riverton and Hamburg. Jurey was also found to have two previous Domestic Abuse convictions. He was arrested on a felony charge of Domestic Abuse Assault/3rd Offense, and later released on $5000 bond.