Hamburg man arrested on an assault charge, Saturday
July 10th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope reports his Deputies were called to the Hamburg landing of the Nishnabota River, Saturday, for a report of a domestic disturbance. An investigation determined 39-year old Melvin Benny Jurey, of Hamburg, allegedly assaulted a family member while floating in a tube on the river between Riverton and Hamburg. Jurey was also found to have two previous Domestic Abuse convictions. He was arrested on a felony charge of Domestic Abuse Assault/3rd Offense, and later released on $5000 bond.