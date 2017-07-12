Guthrie County Holiday STEP results released

News

Guthrie County Chief Deputy Sheriff Jeremy Bennett, today (Wednesday) released the statistics from the most recent Special Traffic Enforcement Project (STEP), in Guthrie County. The enforcement project was conducted in the County between July 1st and July 4th.

A total of twenty citations were issued with seventeen being for excessive speed. A total of forty nine warnings were issued with seventeen being for excessive speed. One OWI was processed and one narcotics arrest was made.

Officials thank the deputies who worked the holiday weekend, and thank Guthrie County motorists for doing their part in making the weekend a safe one.