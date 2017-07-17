Griswold School Board meeting this (Monday) evening

News

Members of the Griswold School District’s Board of Education will meet this evening in the Central Office, beginning at 5:30. On their agenda is “Acceptance of Official Results of [a] Public Measure to issue bonds in an amount not to exceed $9.9-million, to remodel, repair, improve, furnish and equip the Middle School/High School facility; to build, furnish and equip an Elementary Addition to that facility; And, to improve the site.”

The Griswold School Board will also discuss and may take action on, cash flow for the building project, as well as re-purposing the Elementary building. Other, action items include: The appointments of a Business Manager/Treasurer, Board Secretary, and District Attorney; And, approval of a Shared Elementary Art Teacher contract with the CAM School District, as well as a Shared Elementary Guidance Contract with the Riverside School District; bids for bakery and dairy, along with trash removal and snow removal.