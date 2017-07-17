Griswold School Board meeting this (Monday) evening
July 17th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Members of the Griswold School District’s Board of Education will meet this evening in the Central Office, beginning at 5:30. On their agenda is “Acceptance of Official Results of [a] Public Measure to issue bonds in an amount not to exceed $9.9-million, to remodel, repair, improve, furnish and equip the Middle School/High School facility; to build, furnish and equip an Elementary Addition to that facility; And, to improve the site.”
The Griswold School Board will also discuss and may take action on, cash flow for the building project, as well as re-purposing the Elementary building. Other, action items include: The appointments of a Business Manager/Treasurer, Board Secretary, and District Attorney; And, approval of a Shared Elementary Art Teacher contract with the CAM School District, as well as a Shared Elementary Guidance Contract with the Riverside School District; bids for bakery and dairy, along with trash removal and snow removal.