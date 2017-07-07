Griswold American Bldg. struck by a car Thu. afternoon

News

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says no injuries were reported after a car struck the Griswold American building (517 Main Street) in Griswold, Thursday afternoon. The accident happened at around 1:40-p.m. Authorities say a 1999 Buick Lesabre owned and driven by 90-year old Lila Yvonne Kunze, of Lewis, was westbound on Main Street. When Kunze tried to turn into an angle parking stall, her car went over the curb, and struck the building, causing $2,000 damage to the structure, and $5,000 damage to the car.

Kunze was cited for Failure to Maintain Control.