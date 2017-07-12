Glenwood man arrested last week in Harlan on numerous charges

News

Police in Harlan last week arrested a man from Mills County, on charges that include Disarming an Police Officer, and assault on a peace officer. 41-year old Patrick Lee Amburn, of Glenwood, was arrested July 6th following a traffic stop that was initiated in the 100 block of Cyclone Avenue, in Harlan.

Authorities say in addition to the previously mentioned charges, Amburn was taken into custody for reckless driving, interference with official acts, speeding, failure to obey a stop sign, operating a non-registered vehicle, littering, open container and violation of financial liability coverage. Amburn was being held on bond in the Shelby County Jail. His initial hearing was set for July 17th.