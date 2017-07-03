Gas line break forces Glenwood neighborhood evacuation

News

A severed natural gas line in Glenwood has forced authorities to evacuate a four-block neighborhood near the old Glenwood swimming pool. The incident, in the area of 3rd and Elm Streets, was reported at around 9-a.m., when a construction crew hit the gas line.

Law enforcement and Glenwood Fire / Rescue personnel were working on evacuating residents from their homes and sheltering them at the Grace United Methodist Church at 2nd and Walnut in Glenwood, as a safety precaution. According to reports, the gas leak can be heard and smelled from several blocks away. Utility company representatives were notified. Motor vehicle traffic is currently prohibited in the area.