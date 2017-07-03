GAIL F. “Bud” PARKER, 95, of Red Oak & formerly of Villisca (Svcs. 7/6/17)
July 3rd, 2017 by Ric Hanson
GAIL F. “Bud” PARKER, 95, of Red Oak (& formerly of Villisca), died Friday, June 30th, at the Heritage House, in Atlantic. Funeral services for GAIL “Bud” PARKER will be held 1-p.m. Thursday, July 6th, at the Villisca Presbyterian Church. Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel in Red Oak has the arrangements.
Visitation with the family will be held in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday, from 6-until 8-p.m.
Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Red Oak.
GAIL “Bud” PARKER is survived by:
His sons – Ross (Jo) Parker, of Grosse Pointe Farms, MI; Mark (Teresa) Parker, of Parson, KS, and James Parker, of Omaha.
His daughter – Julia Anderson, of Atlantic.
His brother – Wayne Parker, of Council Bluffs.
His step-children: Monte (Joyce) Isaacson, and Martha Isaacson, all of Carson, and Linda (Gary) McDaniel, of Phoenix, AZ
8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 6 step-grandchildren, other relatives and many friends.