GAIL F. “Bud” PARKER, 95, of Red Oak & formerly of Villisca (Svcs. 7/6/17)

Obituaries

GAIL F. “Bud” PARKER, 95, of Red Oak (& formerly of Villisca), died Friday, June 30th, at the Heritage House, in Atlantic. Funeral services for GAIL “Bud” PARKER will be held 1-p.m. Thursday, July 6th, at the Villisca Presbyterian Church. Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel in Red Oak has the arrangements.

Visitation with the family will be held in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday, from 6-until 8-p.m.

Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Red Oak.

GAIL “Bud” PARKER is survived by:

His sons – Ross (Jo) Parker, of Grosse Pointe Farms, MI; Mark (Teresa) Parker, of Parson, KS, and James Parker, of Omaha.

His daughter – Julia Anderson, of Atlantic.

His brother – Wayne Parker, of Council Bluffs.

His step-children: Monte (Joyce) Isaacson, and Martha Isaacson, all of Carson, and Linda (Gary) McDaniel, of Phoenix, AZ

8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 6 step-grandchildren, other relatives and many friends.