Fremont County Sheriff’s Office investigates camper/home intrusions

News

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is investigation several reported camped and home intrusions. Authorities said Friday, they had received several calls from Farragut about campers and at least one home having been entered during the overnight hours. According to the report, none of the campers nor the house, were locked.

Medication appears to have been taken from the home, which was occupied at the time. Food was reported missing, from the campers. Authorities remind you to please lock your house, take the keys out of your vehicles and keep them locked.

If you have any information about the burglaries, contact the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at 712-374-2424.