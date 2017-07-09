Fremont County man arrested in Page County for possession of stolen property

News

The Page County Sheriff’s Office reports a Fremont County man was arrested at around 8-p.m. Saturday, for felony Possession of Stolen Property. 28-year old Jonathan Lee Million, of Farragut, was taken into custody and was being held in the Page County Jail on a $5,000 bond, pending further court proceedings.

And, 19-year old Makayla Gene Maxwell, of Clarinda, turned herself into the Page County Sheriff’s Office Saturday evening, on a Page County Warrant for Accessory after the fact, an Aggravated Misdemeanor. Maxwell posted a $2000 bond and was released pending future court proceedings.