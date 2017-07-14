Fort Dodge man arrested in Red Oak on Webster County warrants

News

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of 45-year-old Travis Lynn Heinlen of Fort Dodge today (Friday). Heinlen was arrested at about 9:30am after he was found hiding in a closet at a residence in the 1200 block of 140th Street in Red Oak. He was arrested on two warrants from Webster County for Violation of Probation and Voluntary Absence from Custody. He was being held on $6,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail for Webster County.