National Weather Service Omaha/Valley NE

454 AM CDT Sun Jul 23 2017

Monona-Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page Counties…Areas of fog this morning…Areas of fog will occur into mid morning, mainly across westernIowa and in eastern Nebraska near the Missouri River. The fog may be locally dense. Drivers are urged to use extra caution.