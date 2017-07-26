Flash Flood Watch update – Some counties removed

Weather

342 PM CDT Wed Jul 26 2017

Montgomery-Fremont-Page Counties:

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT THURSDAY…

Adams-Union-Taylor-Ringgold Counties: FLASH WATCH UNTIL 5AM THURSDAY

* Thunderstorms with very heavy rain are possible late this afternoon through this evening with rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Total rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible.

* Excessive rainfall may result in flooding of low-lying or poor drainage areas…creeks and streams…as well as urban areas. In addition to the flash flood hazard…rising river levels are also possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.