Flash Flood Watch today from 1-p.m. until 5-a.m. Thursday

(Updated 4:48-a.m.: FLASH FLOOD WATCH for Montgomery-Fremont and Page Counties from 1-p.m. today until 1-a.m. Thursday)

Area Counties: Cass-Adair-Adams-Dallas-Guthrie-Madison-Union-Taylor and Ringgold; 337 AM CDT Wed Jul 26 2017….FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1-p.m. today (Wednesday) UNTIL 5-A.M. THURSDAY.

* Ample moisture will stream into the state today ahead of an approaching system. Thunderstorms are expected with this system today into tonight as it passes through central Iowa. Given the available moisture, very heavy rainfall is expected with the storms as they pass through the state with rainfall rates of 2-3 inches per hour. In addition, the training of storms will also be possible where a series of storms pass over the same location. Although conditions are still relatively dry in the watch area, the intense rainfall rates may lead to flash flooding, especially in urban areas and low lying areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.