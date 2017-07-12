Flash Flood Watch for parts of s.w. IA Wed. night into Thu. morning

Weather

Area Counties: Adams-Union-Taylor-Ringgold

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Flash Flood Watch for portions of south central Iowa, southeast Iowa, and southwest Iowa, from 9-p.m. Wed. until 9-a.m.Thursday.

* Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall may lead to isolated flash flooding in southern Iowa tonight into Thursday morning. The main concerns will be limited to towns as well as locations that receive very heavy rainfall.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.