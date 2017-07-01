Fireworks reminder: Legal in Atlantic only July 2nd, 3rd & 4th

News

A reminder to resident of Atlantic: Fireworks may only be LEGALLY discharged within the City limits on this Independence Day weekend, on these dates and times:

July 2nd and 3rd, from Noon until 10-p.m.

July 4th, from Noon until 11-p.m.

Only shoot fireworks on your property, or where permission has been given.

No fireworks may be discharged within 300-feet of public school buildings, Assisted Living Facilities, or the Cass County Memorial Hospital.

Discharging fireworks while intoxicated or impaired is illegal.

Persons under the age of 18 may shoot fireworks only under DIRECT SUPERVISION of an adult.

Only persons 18 and older may purchase fireworks.

You are liable for fireworks in your possession and those discharged by you!

Other communities have differing rules on when it’s legal, so check with your respective town’s social media sites, if they have one, or call your local City Hall.