Fireworks amnesty offered in Pott. County this Saturday

News

Officials with the Council Bluffs Police Department report the Council Bluffs Police and Fire Departments along with the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office will be offering the public a Fireworks Amnesty program this Saturday, July 8th.

The program is designed to provide the public with a safe alternative for the disposal of unused fireworks following the Holiday weekend. The drop off location is no longer at the Family Dollar/Auto Zone parking lot. The new drop off site is in the parking lot of Pottawattamie County Sherriff’s Office at 1400 Big Lake Road.

Fireworks can be dropped off Saturday between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.