Fire southeast of Griswold Thursday afternoon

Firefighters and Rescue crews from Griswold, Elliott and Red Oak were called to a residential fire southeast of Griswold this (Thursday) afternoon. The call about a blaze at 56171 Yankton Road went out at around 12:48-p.m. Griswold Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Carlisle told KJAN News the first firefighter on the scene reported smoke coming from what appeared to have been the kitchen area. A neighbor, Rush Electric quickly shut-off the propane and disconnected the power, which Carlisle said was a great help and time saver.

Carlisle said when he arrived on the scene, flames were shooting through the roof. Crews were able to quickly knock down the flames, and no injuries to firefighters were reported. A cat in the home died from the smoke and/or fire, however. The home sustained extensive damage and was thought to be a total loss.

An initial investigation leaned toward an electrical outlet in the kitchen as the cause, but the fire remained under investigation. Medivac Ambulance, the Cass and Montgomery County Emergency Management Agencies were on the scene, along with Deputy Ben Bartholomew from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.