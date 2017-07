News

Atlantic Fire and Rescue along with Medivac Ambulance, responded to a reported rollover accident early this morning off the Olive Street exit from westbound I-80. Crews were dispatched at around 1:45-a.m. The vehicle was said to have been on fire and on its side.

There was no immediate word on injuries. No other details were available (as of 2:15-a.m.). Please check back for updates.