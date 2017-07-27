Field Day event in Cass County Aug. 17th

Ag/Outdoor, News

Iowa State University’s Armstrong Research and Demonstration farm will feature a variety of agricultural topics at a field day August 17th. The field day will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon, with lunch following. Registration begins at 9 a.m. There is no charge for attending the field day.

Mark Licht, ISU Extension assistant professor and cropping systems specialist, will begin the program speaking about yield response to delayed corn and soybean planting dates. Tim Youngquist, ISU STRIPS project farmer liaison, will feature the soil, water and wildlife benefits of row crops integrated with prairie strips. A high-tech cattle feed bunk that measures individual feed intake will be demonstrated by Garland Dahlke, ISU assistant scientist.

The Armstrong Research Farm is located 13 miles southwest of Atlantic on Highway 6, one-half mile south on 525th Street, and three-quarters of a mile east on Hitchcock Avenue.