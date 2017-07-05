Fatal, single vehicle accident in Audubon County, Monday

News

A man from Nebraska died during a rollover accident Monday morning, in Audubon County. The Iowa State Patrol says 40-year old Eric Rutledge, of Omaha, was traveling south on Highway 71 near Littlefield Drive at around 4:50-a.m., when for reasons unknown, his 2006 Lexus IS250 crossed the northbound lane and entered the east ditch before rolling numerous times and coming to rest in a nearby gravel lot.

Rutledge was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident remains under investigation.