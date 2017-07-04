Farmers can learn more about soil health techniques

Ag/Outdoor, News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Farmers can learn more about keeping their soil healthy at one of dozens of field workshops this summer and fall. The Soil Health Partnership is planning about 70 field days in Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Missouri, Minnesota and Wisconsin. The workshops will offer tips about nutrient management, tillage strategies and using cover crops.

Nick Goeser says the workshops are designed to be valuable both to novices and experienced farmers. Goeser is director of the Soil Health Partnership and works for the National Corn Growers Association.

Details about the workshops are available online at www.soilhealthpartnership.org .