Exira’s Main Street open to traffic

Officials with Exira Fire and Rescue report Washington Street in Exira is once again open to traffic. The street had been closed since early last Friday morning, when crews from at least 30 different departments from as far as 45 miles away battled a stubborn blaze that destroyed four businesses on a city block.

Exira Fire Chief Mike Bintner said today (Wednesday), that the State Fire Marshal is expected to update him on the status of the investigation later today, and that some insurance company investigators will be in town as well. No new flare-ups have been reported since Sunday.

The incident remains under investigation.