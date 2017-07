News

A traffic stop early this (Thursday) morning in Audubon County resulted in a man being arrested for OWI/2nd offense. 55-year old Fred James Muhr, of Exira, was pulled over near Littlefield Drive and Pheasant Avenue at around 1:30-a.m. He was taken into custody and brought to the Audubon County Jail. Muhr has since posted a $2,000 cash bond, and is set to appear before the magistrate on Monday (July 24th).