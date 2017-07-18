Exira-EHK Board approves Resolution for a Special bond Election

News

The Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton Community School Board, Monday evening, passed a resolution on holding a Special Election for the issuance of $3.9-million in general obligation school bonds. E-EHK Superintendent Trevor Miller told KJAN News the special vote will be held September 12th, the same date as the School Board election. If the voters approve, funds from the bond would be used for a variety of upgrades to both of the district’s buildings.

That includes updating the H-VAC/AC system, the back parking lot in Exira, updating the Exira building’s playground, and a new boiler for the Elk Horn building, which has been running since it was installed in 1955. The community will receive FAQ sheets – Frequently Asked Questions – in the next couple of weeks.

The Board also approved an easement for the City of Exira’s water main system, which will connect with the new care center, and, the hiring of Courtney Peppers as a Para Educator for two 1st grade students.