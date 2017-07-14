Exira downtown fire being investigated

News

The source of a major fire in Exira early this (Friday) morning, remains under investigation. Exira Fire Chief Mike Bintner said the call about a fire at Jerry’s Bar located at 100 W. Washington Street, was reported at around 2:50-a.m. Bintner said it quickly became obvious that they were going to need a lot of help to fight the two-story blaze. He said there were at least 26 departments who responded to the call for help, as well as local businesses.

Aerial (Ladder) trucks with high pressure hoses and snorkels were on hand from Atlantic and Harlan. Pumper trucks were on the scene from Adair, Anita, Elk Horn, Exira, Cumberland, Massena, Lewis, Greenfield, Fontanelle, Bridgewater, Griswold, Manning, Portsmouth, Manilla, Denison, Coon Rapids, Stuart, Guthrie Center, Templeton, Walnut, Menlo, Adair and Casey, to name but a few. In addition, traffic control and support was provided by Audubon Police and the Iowa State Patrol. Emergency medical services were also on hand.

Water was trucked in from Audubon, and a former gravel pit. It’s unclear how many gallons of water were used, but the Chief said the aerials alone use 1,200 to 1,500 gallons per minute. There were several rubber bladders set up around the building on the street, to store load after load water for pumping on the building.

Chief Binter said the fire he said started in the bar at Jerry’s. Three additional buildings adjacent to Jerry’s were lost in the flames, as well. Those businesses include a craft and arts consignment store, a psychiatrist’s office and other space. The State Fire Marshal is on the scene to try and determine how the fire started. In addition to the unprecedented show of support from fire departments who traveled more than 30 miles to assist, Bintner spoke highly of the Community’s Support of those firefighters, who provided them with water, sports drinks, and food.

Jerry’s bar was recently renovated to include a new roof and deck area. The deck was relatively undamaged, but the rest of the structure was a total loss.