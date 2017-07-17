Excessive Heat Watch Noon Wed. thru 8-p.m. Saturday

News, Weather

258 PM CDT Mon Jul 17 2017

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH FOR CENTRAL TO SOUTHERN IOWA WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY.

Beginning Wednesday, a prolonged period of 4 days of Heat Advisory conditions with apparent temperature values near to above 105 degrees are possible across central to southern Iowa.

Area Counties: Sac-Crawford-Carroll-Audubon-Guthrie-Dallas-Cass-Adair-Madison-

Adams-Union-Taylor and Ringgold…EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT 12-pm WEDNESDAY THROUGH 8-p.m SATURDAY.

* TEMPERATURE…Highs will likely be well into the low to mid 90s each day beginning Wednesday afternoon and continuing through Saturday afternoon. With dewpoints in the low to mid 70s, apparent temperatures may reach and exceed 105 degrees each of these afternoons. Further, overnight temperatures will be near

75 degrees each of these mornings.

* IMPACTS…Prolonged exposure to heat and humidity may lead to heat-related illness if precautions are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

An Excessive Heat Watch means that a prolonged period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a DANGEROUS SITUATION in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on

relatives and neighbors.