Excessive Heat Warning & Heat Advisory Update (5-a.m. 7/19)

Beginning today (Wednesday), a prolonged period of 4 days of heat conditions with apparent temperature values of 100 to 110 degrees are expected across central to southern Iowa. The warmest conditions will be over southern Iowa. A boundary lingering over northern Iowa may slip into the northern portions of the advisory

area and could lead to slightly cooler conditions at times.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING in effect from Noon today through 8-p.m. Saturday for the following area counties: Cass-Adair-Madison-Adams-Union-Taylor and Ringgold, and from 1-p.m. today through 8-p.m. Friday, for Harrison-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page Counties.

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect from Noon today through 8-p.m. Saturday for Sac-Crawford-Carroll-Audubon-Guthrie and Dallas Counties.

* TEMPERATURE…Highs temperatures of 90 to 100 and dew points in the 70s will create heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees each afternoon beginning today and lasting through Saturday. Further, overnight low temperatures will be near 75 degrees.

An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a DANGEROUS SITUATION in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and

check up on relatives and neighbors.

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when

possible and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9 1 1.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.