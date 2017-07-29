Ex-union president in Iowa sentenced for embezzlement

News

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) – A former union president in northwest Iowa has been sentenced to a year in prison for embezzling more than $95,000 from the organization. The Sioux City Journal reports that 53-year-old Curtis Lang was sentenced in federal court in Sioux City on Friday. Lang pleaded guilty to the single count in May.

Prosecutors say Lang took the money from 2005 through 2015 while serving as president of the United Dairy Workers, which represents employees of Wells Enterprises in Le Mars, Iowa. Investigators say he used the stolen money to purchase gift cards that he used to buy a motorcycle, take vacations and go out to eat, among other expenditures.