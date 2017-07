EVELYN LOU SHELER, 88, formerly of Bridgewater (Svcs. 7/29/17)

Obituaries

EVELYN LOU SHELER, 88, of Sedalia, MO. (& formerly of Bridgewater) died Friday, July 21st, in Sedalia. Graveside services for will be held 3-p.m. July 29th, at the Garner Cemetery, in rural Bridgewater. Steen Funeral Home in Greenfield has the arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the Evelyn Sheler Memorial Fund to be established by the family at a later date.

EVELYN SHELER is survived by:

Her daughter – Colleen (Eldon) Fox.

Her son – Dennis (Evelyn) Sheler.

Her brother – Mark (Cindy) Mallory.

5 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren, many other relatives, and friends.