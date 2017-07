Obituaries

EDITH PAULINE JENSEN, 75, of Guthrie Center, died Thursday, July 27th, in Des Moines. Funeral services for EDITH JENSEN will be held 10-a.m. Monday, July 31st, at the Twigg Funeral Home in Guthrie Center.

There is no visitation. Online condolences may be left at www.twiggfuneralhome.com,

Burial will be in the West Cemetery in Panora.