East/West Nishnabotna River Watershed management plan meeting set for 7/19

Officials with Golden Hills Resource Conservation and Development (RC&D) say a planning meeting has been set for 9-a.m. Wednesday, July 19th, at the Oakland Community Center. The purpose of the meeting is to further discuss the creation of a Watershed Management Plan for the East and West Nishnabotna Watersheds.

Project Coordinator Cara Markey-Morgan, says cities, counties, soil and water conservation district representatives, and all other interested parties are welcome to attend to learn more about participating in this important organization.

For more information about the East and West Nishnabotna watershed meeting, contact Breanna Shea (breanna-shea@uiowa.edu), Kyle Ament (Kyle.Ament@dnr.iowa.gov) or Cara Morgan (cara.morgan@goldenhillsrcd.org).